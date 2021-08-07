Fiverr International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,135% compared to the typical daily volume of 811 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. cut their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

FVRR opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.85 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.62. Fiverr International has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 81.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

