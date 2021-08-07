Investors Purchase Large Volume of VICI Properties Call Options (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 353 call options.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

