Investors Purchase Large Volume of VICI Properties Call Options (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 353 call options.
Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $33.35.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
