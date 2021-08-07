Bark & Co (BARK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

BARK opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. Bark & Co has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

BARK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.