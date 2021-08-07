Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Buys £166,500 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley bought 450,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £166,500 ($217,533.32).

TRR opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.32 ($0.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.99.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

