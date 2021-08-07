Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Buys £166,500 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley bought 450,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £166,500 ($217,533.32).
TRR opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.32 ($0.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.99.
Trident Royalties Company Profile
