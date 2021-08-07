Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

