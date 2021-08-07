Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider David Harris Acquires 2,000 Shares

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider David Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,300 ($14,763.52).

MNL stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Friday. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 688 ($8.99). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 590.82. The stock has a market cap of £230.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

