Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider David Harris Acquires 2,000 Shares

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider David Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,300 ($14,763.52).
MNL stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Friday. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 688 ($8.99). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 590.82. The stock has a market cap of £230.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile
