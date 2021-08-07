Vapotherm (VAPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vapotherm to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of -1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

