Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $73,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

