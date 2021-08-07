The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.28 ($13.27).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.44 ($12.28) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.12.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

