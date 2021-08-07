Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

