JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

