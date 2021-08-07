The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a na rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.61.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$79.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.63. The stock has a market cap of C$96.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9099993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

