National Bank Financial Comments on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.