Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.74) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.72.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

