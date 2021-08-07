Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skillz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Skillz stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 13,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth $4,687,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Skillz by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

