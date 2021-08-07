Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skillz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.
Skillz stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $46.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 13,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth $4,687,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Skillz by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
