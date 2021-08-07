Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) PT Raised to C$188.00 at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE CIGI opened at C$163.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.74. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$78.53 and a 1-year high of C$179.96.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

