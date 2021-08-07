Critical Comparison: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 237.63 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -0.87 MeiraGTx $15.56 million 42.60 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -9.72

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.77% -28.28% MeiraGTx -413.37% -32.51% -20.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.99%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 98.73%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Risk and Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

