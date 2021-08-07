TD Securities Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$235.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJT. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark restated an outperform rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$249.69.

Get Cargojet alerts:

TSE:CJT opened at C$185.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$181.32. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 461.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.