TD Securities Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$235.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reissued an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$249.69.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$185.69 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 867.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$181.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,768.60.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

