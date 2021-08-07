BioHiTech Global (BHTG) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BioHiTech Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioHiTech Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 319 1143 1418 39 2.40

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 76.76%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.12% -11.79% 5.17%

Risk & Volatility

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.32 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 23.66

BioHiTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

