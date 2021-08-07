Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $419,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 213,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $49.40 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

