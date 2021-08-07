Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 591,538 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $722.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

