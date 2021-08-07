National Bank Financial Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.61.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$42.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

