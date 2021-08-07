Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.33.

Shares of CFP opened at C$24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1.82. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

