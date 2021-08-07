TheStreet Downgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ADUS opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

