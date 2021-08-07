10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $184.82, but opened at $177.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $174.01, with a volume of 3,411 shares traded.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $57,093.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 401.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 81.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

