Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Increased to GBX 396 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.01) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Insiders have acquired 153 shares of company stock worth $45,028 over the last quarter.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.