Industrial Alliance Securities Downgrades Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) to Hold

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. iA Financial cut shares of Capital Power to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.94.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPXWF stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.