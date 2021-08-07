Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get The Andersons alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

The Andersons stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, analysts predict that The Andersons will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $4,015,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.