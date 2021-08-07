Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut Translate Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.
Translate Bio stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
