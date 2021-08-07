Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut Translate Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.

Translate Bio stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

