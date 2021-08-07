Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit’s Quiet Period Will End on August 10th (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:DRAYU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAYU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

