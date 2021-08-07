Signify Health, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health’s (NYSE:SGFY) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 10th. Signify Health had issued 23,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $564,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Signify Health’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of SGFY opened at $27.53 on Friday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $4,085,129,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signify Health by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $53,168,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,660,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

