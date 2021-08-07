Delhi Bank Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, August 9th (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, August 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32. Delhi Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services to individual and small business customers. Its products include checking accounts, such as personal and business checking; savings accounts, includes insured money market deposit, statement savings, passbook savings, tax club and energy savers club; and loan products including, personal, residential real estate, construction and home improvements and agricultural.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.