Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Buys £18,100 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Sarah Walton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £18,100 ($23,647.77).

LON:PMI opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Friday. Premier Miton Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.90. The company has a market cap of £276.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PMI. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.77) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

