Sir Michael Rake Sells 760,000 Shares of Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR) Stock

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR) insider Sir Michael Rake sold 760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources stock opened at GBX 4.82 ($0.06) on Friday. Phoenix Global Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.90. The company has a market cap of £134.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Get Phoenix Global Resources alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.