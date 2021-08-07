Bob Kunze Concewitz Buys 10,000 Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,568.50 ($20.49) on Friday. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,579.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £14.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 21.06 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

