Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Paul Keel Purchases 25,000 Shares

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Paul Keel bought 25,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £353,750 ($462,176.64).

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,467 ($19.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,573.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smiths Group to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.