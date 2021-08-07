Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.42. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.53 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

