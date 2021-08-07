Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

