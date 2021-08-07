STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $128.75, but opened at $137.00. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $147.50, with a volume of 3,094 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,431 shares of company stock worth $63,607,495. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 677.35 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

