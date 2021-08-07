Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 1715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,386,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cutera by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $962.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

