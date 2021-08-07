TrueCar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,391 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 515% compared to the average daily volume of 389 call options.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $462,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 39.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.16 on Friday. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.13.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

