LiveRamp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 8,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 629% compared to the average daily volume of 1,102 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

