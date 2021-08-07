Traders Purchase High Volume of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 873% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRNA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

