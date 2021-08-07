Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $25.00 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after buying an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.