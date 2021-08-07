Airbnb, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.09.

ABNB opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.66. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.