KeyCorp Comments on Waters Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $395.47 on Friday. Waters has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $399.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

