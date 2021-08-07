Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.45. The company had a trading volume of 763,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.97. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.67.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

