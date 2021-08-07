Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.45. The company had a trading volume of 763,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.97. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.67.
In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.