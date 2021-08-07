Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.64.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.18 and a one year high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.