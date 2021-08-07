Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

CVGI opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $311.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.